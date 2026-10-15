Aces Football League: Josiah N Nets Hat-Trick As Wolfpack FC Thrash Umang 4-0 In Gameweek 3 At Bandra |

Mumbai: Josiah N struck a brilliant hat-trick as Wolfpack FC thrashed Umang 4-0 to register the biggest victory of Gameweek 3 in the Aces Football League, which witnessed 15 goals across five matches in Bandra.

Josiah led the charge with three goals, while Aslam K added the fourth to complete a commanding victory. Raunakjay K and Nachiket D provided assists as Wolfpack dominated proceedings.

KT Falcons also produced an impressive performance, blanking The Juggernauts 3-0. Rohan S played a pivotal role, scoring once and providing two assists. Dev G and Taha K were the other scorers, while Mohit T also contributed an assist.

The Casuals maintained their winning momentum with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Youngblood FC. Shayaan B, Girish K and Divij M found the net, with Ishan J and Rajin M providing assists.

In another high-scoring encounter, Bluelock defeated Cathect FC 3-1. Ibadur H, Yash P and Siddhesh N scored for the winners, while Yash also contributed an assist alongside Samay V. Arav H scored Cathect's consolation goal following an assist from Khushal D.

Defending champions Encore United were made to work hard for their narrow 1-0 victory over Hydras FC. Krish S struck the decisive goal, assisted by Kabir K, to secure all three points.

The third round witnessed four clean sheets, with Wolfpack FC, KT Falcons, The Casuals and Encore United keeping their opponents scoreless.

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The Aces Football League, featuring 12 teams and 156 players, is a community football competition for working professionals in Mumbai. Played on Saturdays in Bandra West, the tournament began on September 26 and will conclude with the final on December 12.

Results: Wolfpack FC 4 (Josiah N 3, Aslam K) bt Umang 0; KT Falcons 3 (Rohan S, Dev G, Taha K) bt The Juggernauts 0; The Casuals 3 (Shayaan B, Girish K, Divij M) bt Youngblood FC 0; Bluelock 3 (Ibadur H, Yash P, Siddhesh N) bt Cathect FC 1 (Arav H); Encore United 1 (Krish S) bt Hydras FC 0.