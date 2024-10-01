Accidental Or Intentional? Xavier Woods Strips Rey Mysterio's Iconic Mask on WWE Raw; Video

Xavier Woods takes out Rey Mysterio's mask on WWE Raw | Image: X

Xavier Woods found himself in hot water during WWE Raw when he accidentally pulled off Rey Mysterio's mask in their match. While Woods claimed it was unintentional, the footage suggested otherwise, leaving fans questioning his motives. Backstage, Kofi Kingston confirmed that Woods would face Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship next week.

Tensions had been brewing, as Woods was frustrated with the LWO's interference in a previous match that cost New Day the win. This led to a heated verbal exchange with Mysterio, setting the stage for their match on Raw.

The match itself was solid, but it took a controversial turn at the end when Woods yanked off Rey's mask, shocking everyone. Mysterio, visibly upset, quickly sought to reclaim his mask while Woods secured a pinfall victory.

After the match, Woods returned to the locker room, still reeling from what had happened. Kofi approached him, congratulating him on the win but wanting to clarify whether the mask removal was intentional. Woods reiterated that it was a mistake, but Kofi pointed out that removing a luchador's mask is a huge disrespect.

In a surprising twist, Kofi revealed that Jey Uso had offered Woods a shot at the IC title, which thrilled Woods. Grateful for the opportunity, he vowed to support Kofi in the upcoming match. Next week, all eyes will be on Woods as he looks to reclaim his momentum in the ring against Uso for the title. It’s been a while since he’s had a major victory, and this could be his chance to shine.