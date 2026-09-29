'Accha Player Tha Bechara': Pakistan's Azam Khan Hilariously Reacts To Fake News Of His Death, Video Goes Viral

Azam Khan has hilariously reacted to a fake report claiming he had died |

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has reacted hilariously to a fake report claiming that he had died. A video of the 28-year-old cricketer reacting to the false news with his friends has gone viral on social media. Instead of getting angry, Azam laughed off the bizarre claim with a sarcastic response.

In the viral video, Azam can be seen laughing with his friends as they discuss the fake death report. He then joked, “Accha player tha bechara. Kal hi Pakistan ke liye khelne waala tha (He was a good player, poor thing. He was about to play for Pakistan tommorow).”

His sarcastic comment quickly caught the attention of fans on social media. The incident is another example of how quickly fake content can spread online. AI-generated videos, edited clips and false reports have made it harder to identify genuine news. Fake death reports involving Pakistani celebrities have also surfaced on social media in recent months.

Azam last played for Pakistan on June 6, 2024, against the United States in the T20 World Cup in Dallas. He has featured in 14 T20Is for Pakistan and scored 88 runs. However, he has continued to play domestic cricket since his last international appearance.

The batter represented Karachi Kings in the 2026 Pakistan Super League. He was picked by the franchise for PKR 3.25 crore at the first PSL auction and later scored 74 against Rawalpindi. Karachi Kings have also retained him for the next PSL season.