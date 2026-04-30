'Absolutely Ridiculous!': AB De Villiers Praises Heinrich Klaasen For His Match-Winning Knock In MI Vs SRH Clash | X

Mumbai, April 29: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter and South African cricketer AB de Villiers praised Heinrich Klaasen for his heroics during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Klaasen was magnificent with the bat today and helped his team to chase a massive target of 243 runs against a good bowling line up at MI's home ground.

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AB de Villiers said that Klaasen is in form and he is competing with the opener batters in the tournament without any fielding restrictions. Klaasen comes out to bat when all the fielding restrictions are lifted after the Powerplay ends. However, he is still in the race for Orange Cap and has managed to score runs in the IPL 2026 season so far.

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AB de Villiers shared a post on his social media account and said, "Klaasen competing with the opening batters at IPL 2026 with runs scored and strike rate, considering the match situation (pressure & having to build partnerships in the middle overs) and lack of fielding restrictions he has to deal with(5 out from start to finish), is absolutely ridiculous! Safe to say the man is in form."

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Heinrich Klaasen scored a magnificent 65 runs off just 30 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes. His excellent innings helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down a massive target of 243 runs with eight balls to spare.

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Batting down the order, Klaasen has scored 414 runs in the eight matches for SRH. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far and is in the form of his life which will definitely benefit SRH in their campaign.