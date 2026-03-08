'Absolutely No Match For Us': Virat Kohli Hails Gautam Gambhir-Coached Indian Team After Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

India put on a dominating display at the Narendra Modi Stadium to clinch a record 3rd T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Powered by a blazing 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, India clinched a 96-run victory. Former India captain Virat Kohli was quick to lavish praise on India's batting unit.

"Champions Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind," Virat Kohli posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian batters led by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma batted like a dream to propel the defending champions to a monumental 255/5 and set New Zealand a daunting target of 256 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Samson continued his blazing form with another cracking 89 while Abhishek dusted off his poor form at the right time with a 52 off 21 balls to set the tone for India. Ishan Kishan’s 54 and Shivam Dube’s last over blitz ensured India had a massive total of 255/5 in 20 overs and something their bowlers would love to work with as they looked to defend their 2024 World title at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.