IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Warns Camera Crew Of Incoming Ball During Interview At Narendra Modi Stadium

A brief moment of alertness from India captain Suryakumar Yadav prevented a potential mishap during a media interaction at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Yadav was speaking to broadcasters in the stands when a ball from nearby practice sessions suddenly headed toward the cameraman crew filming the interview. Noticing the ball coming in their direction, the skipper quickly gestured and signaled to the crew, alerting them to the approaching danger.

His quick reaction caught everyone’s attention and allowed the crew to move aside in time, avoiding what could have been a painful hit. The moment briefly interrupted the interview but also showcased Yadav’s presence of mind and awareness even during an off-field interaction.

The incident quickly became a talking point among fans and media members present at the stadium, with many appreciating the captain’s quick reflexes and concern for the crew’s safety.

India are set to take on the New Zealand national cricket team in the highly anticipated final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with the match scheduled to take place at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium later today.