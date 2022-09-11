e-Paper Get App
'Absolute GOAT': Netizens react after Australia's Steve Smith hits 12th ODI ton during match against NZ

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
article-image

Steve Smith slammed his 12th ODI century to rescue Australia and help the Aaron Finch-led team to 267 runs even in the final ODI match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Australia suffered a top-order collapse as Josh Inglis (10) and Finch (5) departed early.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne combined to steady the ship, bringing up a partnership of 118 runs off 173 balls with both hitting half-centuries.

Labuschagne was eventually dismissed for 52 to bring Alex Carey in while Smith continued to deliver before bringing up the century before falling at 105 runs.

Twitterati lauded the former Australian captain calling him a GOAT.

Here are a few reactions

