Abishek Porel's Brother Ishan Shares Journalist's 'Consent' Post After IPL Cricketer Denied Bail In Alleged Rape Case

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel was denied bail in the ongoing sexual assault case and will remain in judicial custody for 14 days as the investigation into the allegations continues. Amid the controversy, his brother and Bengal cricketer Ishan Porel has reacted for the first time by sharing a journalist’s post discussing consent.

Ishan, who also plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, re-shared a post by journalist Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, who seemed to sympathise with the plight of Abishek.

While Porel did not express his own opinion, he shared screenshots of Deepika's post on his Instagram story and on Facebook. Abishek was arrested for having a three-year relationship with a medical student, on the pre-text of marriage.

"How old was this guy when he allegedly made this promise? JUST 20, same age as she was! They were together for 3 years but now he is in Jail because he allegedly broke his promise!!" Bharadwaj posted on social media.

"It is insane how easy it is today for a ma life and career to be totally ruined just because a woman felt scorned !!!" she concluded her post.

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Read Also IPL Cricketer Abhishek Porel Denied Bail, Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days In Rape Case

According to police, the woman, a medical student from Karnataka, alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship since 2023 and had planned to get married. She claimed that differences arose between them around a year and a half ago.

As per reports, the Bengal cricketer blackmailed her and threatened her with the publication of intimate photos and videos. Police had booked him under non-bailable sections and said he would be required to surrender electronic devices, including storage devices, as part of the investigation.