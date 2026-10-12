Abishek Porel Breaks Down In Tears After Scoring Century In Ranji Trophy Clash Amid Rape Allegations

Abishek Porel broke down in tears after century in Ranji Trophy |

Abishek Porel let his bat do the talking as he marked his return to competitive cricket with a century against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy on Monday. The Bengal wicketkeeper-batter, who represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was overcome with emotion after reaching the three-figure mark, underlining the personal significance of the milestone following a turbulent few months.

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Porel overcome with emotion after century

Playing his first competitive match since the conclusion of IPL 2026, Porel delivered a defining performance in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani.

His second first-class century was a significant moment in his career, coming after a prolonged absence from competitive cricket amid legal proceedings. The left-hander's emotional reaction after completing his hundred reflected the weight of the circumstances surrounding his return.

Porel's century put Bengal in pole position in their opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Delhi. At Stumps on Day 2, Bengal cruised to a 304/3, with Porel unbeaten on 114.

Why was Porel arrested?

Porel was arrested in Hooghly on August 11 over charges of criminal intimidation and a case was registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act. The wicketkeeper-batter was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 11 in connection with a case involving allegations of rape and other sexual offences. The case was filed on June 30.

According to police, the woman, a medical student from Karnataka, alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship since 2023 and had planned to get married. She claimed that differences arose between them around a year and a half ago.