Abhishek Surve’s Unbeaten 57 Guides YES Bank To Five-Wicket Win Over SBI |

Mumbai: YES Bank riding on Abhishek Surve’s unbeaten 57 runs defeated State Bank of India (SBI) by 5-wickets in a Plate Division quarter-final match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament organised by RBI under the auspices of MCA and played at Azad Maidan.

State Bank after winning the toss elected to bat, but they failed badly and were could only manage a low total of 124 for 7 wickets from their 20 overs quota. The leading batters for SBI were Gautam Yadav who scored an unbeaten 41 runs and Rajeev Kamath 37 runs. YES Bank bowlers Saurabh Kulwade 2 for 12 and Shailesh Agarwal 2 for 22 were the successful bowlers.

Later, YES Bank comfortably crossed the finish line scoring 125 for 5 wickets in 19 overs. Besides, Surve’s half century 53-balls effort, Pratik Mane added 28 valuable runs. SBI bowlers Abhijit Salgaonkar 3 for 24 and Jeetendra Vaity 2 for 23 tried their best to pick up the wickets to give their team a win.

Earlier, Citi Bank pulled off a 27-run win against Kotak Mahindra Bank to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Brief scores – Quarter-finals: Citi Bank 156 for 7, 20 overs (Rahul Soni 47, Mangesh Palav 33, Puneet Gamani 26; Abhishek Dongre 2 for 27, Aman Gujar 2 for 27) beat Kotak Mahindra Bank 129 all out, 19.2 overs (Aman Gujar 21;Sushant Shetty 2 for 23, Alok Shastri 2 for 30). Result: Citi Bank won by 27 runs.

State Bank of India 124 for 7, 20 overs (Gautam Yadav 41*, Rajeev Kamath 37; Saurabh Kulwade 2 for 12, Shailesh Agarwal 2 for 22) lost to YES Bank 125 for 5, 19 overs (Abhishek Surve 57* (53-balls, 4x4), Pratik Mane 28; Abhijit Salgaonkar 3 for 24, Jeetendra Vaity 2 for 23). Result: Yes Bank won by 5 wickets.