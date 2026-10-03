Abhishek Sharma’s Angry Reaction After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Dismissal During IND Vs PAK Asian Games Final Goes Viral | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma was visibly frustrated after 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi threw his wicket away during a brief but explosive cameo. Vaibhav smashed two sixes in his nine-ball stay and looked eager to keep the attack going. However, his aggressive approach eventually brought about his dismissal against Saim Ayub.

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Ayub bowled the delivery quicker and kept it just outside off stump. Vaibhav attempted a reverse sweep, but the ball appeared to catch the under-edge on its way through to the wicketkeeper. Usman Khan fumbled the chance initially before completing the catch after a couple of nervous juggles.

At the other end, Abhishek immediately showed his disappointment with the shot selection. He gestured towards the teenager and pointed him towards the dressing room as Vaibhav began walking back. The reaction highlighted Abhishek's frustration at losing a promising partner in such a manner.

Vaibhav had already shown his ability to change the momentum of the innings with his clean hitting. But the reverse sweep proved to be a gamble that did not pay off. The reverse sweep is not his natural shot and given the high stakes nature of the game, Abhishek wasn't happy with the 15-year-old's shot making.

India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational attacking display during the men's cricket gold medal match against Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, bringing up a blistering half-century in just 20 balls.

Abhishek reached his fifty with three fours and six sixes, taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers in the high-profile India-Pakistan clash. The left-hander was eventually dismissed for 61 off just 28 balls, having powered his team to the perfect start.