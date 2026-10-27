Abhishek Sharma's 35-Ball Century Demolishes New Zealand As India Rewrite T20I Records | X

Mumbai: There are centuries that win cricket matches, and then there are innings that redefine the possibilities of batting.

Abhishek Sharma produced one of the latter on Tuesday, smashing a sensational 35-ball hundred against New Zealand in the third T20I, leaving the hosts helpless in the face of an extraordinary exhibition of strokeplay.

The Indian opener's breathtaking assault transformed what appeared a challenging chase of 199 into a procession of boundaries, sixes and shattered records. By the time New Zealand could gather their thoughts, Abhishek had effectively taken the contest away from them.

It was batting of supreme audacity, combining extraordinary hand-eye coordination with the fearlessness that has become the hallmark of India's new generation of T20 cricketers.

ABHISHEK SHARMA, YOU ABSOLUTE MENACE! 🤯 A 35-ball hundred. Let that sink in! 💯 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/OvOMf1rIsy — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026

Assault From The Outset

New Zealand had posted an imposing 198/3, riding on Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 89 off 52 deliveries. On a surface where the hosts had worked hard to construct their total, India needed an explosive beginning.

Abhishek provided considerably more.

Alongside teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the left-hander launched an astonishing assault on the New Zealand attack. Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne and Michael Bracewell found themselves confronting a batter determined to dominate every delivery.

India plundered 26 runs from the opening over, setting the tone for what followed.

Abhishek raced to his half-century in just 15 balls, repeatedly clearing the boundary with remarkable ease. His aggression forced New Zealand onto the defensive almost immediately, rendering conventional field placements virtually meaningless.

India Shatter Powerplay Records

The opening partnership produced an extraordinary 118 runs without loss in the first six overs, the highest Powerplay total in men's T20I history.

India had already reached 100 in just five overs, another remarkable world record.

Sheer Destruction

Yet Abhishek was far from finished.

The Punjab left-hander continued attacking with an audacity that has increasingly become his trademark. Neither pace nor spin offered New Zealand respite as he raced towards another memorable international hundred.

When he reached three figures off 35 deliveries, he had produced one of the fastest centuries in T20I cricket, equalling the 35-ball efforts of Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller.

The innings reinforced Abhishek's standing among the most destructive opening batters in contemporary cricket.

Abhishek's Remarkable Century-Scoring Form

Only last month, he had smashed a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in Delhi, establishing the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian.

His latest masterpiece demonstrated that the Afghanistan innings was no isolated explosion.

Perhaps the most striking feature of Abhishek's batting is his refusal to allow circumstances to dictate his approach.

Where previous generations often built an innings before accelerating, Abhishek treats the opening delivery as an opportunity to seize control.

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India's Fearless Batting Philosophy

His partnership with Sooryavanshi also offered a glimpse of India's increasingly aggressive batting philosophy, built around attacking intent rather than cautious accumulation.

For New Zealand, Tuesday's contest became a bruising reminder of how quickly T20 cricket can slip beyond a bowling side's control.

For India, it was another emphatic statement of batting supremacy.

And for Abhishek Sharma, Wellington provided another stage on which to demonstrate that, in his hands, even a century can arrive at breathtaking speed.

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