Record Alert! India Smash Highest Score In Powerplay, Abhishek-Vaibhav Smash Fastest Team 100 In T20Is

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma smashed a plethora of records as India brutally punished the New Zealand attack in Wellington. Chasing 198, India smashed 118 runs in the powerplay, the most in the first 6 overs in a game. India scored nearly 20 runs per over, putting the opposition bowlers under huge pressure from the very beginning.

India Set New World Record

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The previous record belonged to Romania, who scored 116/0 against Serbia. Australia also made headlines with 113/1 against Scotland in 2024, the highest powerplay score by an ICC full-member team at the time.

Abhishek and Vaibhav set the tone from the get go, with Vaibhav smashing his first ball for a boundary. Abhishek struck a six of his first delivery, making it the 8th time he had done in T20Is.

India picked up 26 from the first over, then added 17 from Adam Milne's over. The Men in Blue raced to 50 in just 14 balls. The pattern continued throughout the powerplay with Abhishek reaching his half-century in just 15 balls. At the 6-over mark, Abhishek had raced to 67 off 20, while Vaibhav had 17-ball 44.