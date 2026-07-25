Abhishek Sharma Shines With Career-Best Bowling To Seal India's Series Win Against Zimbabwe; Picks 3 Wickets

Abhishek Sharma Shines With Career-Best Bowling | X

Harare, July 25: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma displayed a magnificent performance in the India vs Zimbabwe second T20I on Saturday. However, his performance did not come with the bat, but with the ball as he managed to wrap up the lower order batsmen of Zimbabwe during their run chase.

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Abhishek Sharma impressed with his bowling late in the second innings as he managed to claim three wickets. Abhishek bowled 2.5 overs, gave away 17 runs and took three wickets. This is reportedly his best bowling figure in T20I.

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The part-time off spinner dismissed Brad Evans for 19 runs, clean bowled Newman Nyamhuri for 3 and took the wicket of Richard Ngarava after he scored 1 run. He took a wicket in every over he bowled and wrapped up the innings by taking the last wicket of Ngarava.

Abhishek achieved the feat during the run chase. Team India won the match by 90 runs and Shreyas Iyer won his maiden series as T20I captain.

Earlier, Abhishek managed to score only 8 runs as he opened the innings for the team. India managed to set a target of 220 runs against Zimbabwe which proved to be unreachable for the Zimbabweans. They were all out for only 129 runs in the 18th over.