Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form, Smashes Record Quick-Fire Half-Century In IND Vs AFG 1st T20I | VIDEO

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Abhishek Sharma continued his remarkable run in T20 internationals by registering his 14th 50-plus score in the format. The India opener has been particularly destructive when reaching the milestone, with 12 of his 14 scores coming in 25 balls or fewer. On Sunday, the left-hander reached the half-century mark in 22 balls, having taken the attack to the Afghanistan bowling group.

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Abhishek Leads Rapid Scoring Chart

No other batter has managed as many 50-plus scores in T20Is in 25 balls or fewer as Abhishek. His tally of 12 rapid half-centuries puts him comfortably ahead of the next-best batter on the list. Suryakumar Yadav is second with nine such scores, highlighting Abhishek's remarkable consistency in producing quickfire knocks.

The record is another reflection of Abhishek's aggressive approach at the top of India's batting order. Rather than taking time to settle, the left-hander has regularly attacked from the beginning of his innings. His ability to reach 50 at such a rapid rate has made him one of India's most dangerous T20I batters.

Abhishek returns to form

It marks a timely return to form for the left-hander who endured a difficult series in Zimbabwe. Back on home soild, Abhishek was at his breathtaking best, finding boundaries at will at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Abhishek's strikes made a mockery of Afghanistan's target of 157. India raced to 82/1 at the end of the powerplay, while powering to 130 at the halfway stage.