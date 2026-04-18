Abhishek Sharma Joins Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Smash Fastest 50 Of IPL 2026 In SRH VS CSK Clash | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma was at his belligerent best as he took apart the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack in the powerplay on Saturday. Batting first, Sharma smashed a half-century in just 15 balls, lacing it with 4 sixes. He reached the milestone in 15 balls, joint fastest of the season alongside RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Incidentally, Sooryavanshi has scored both his half-centuries this season in 15 balls. Like Abhishek, his first effort came against CSK, followed by his assault on defending champions RCB.

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Abhishek show in Uppal

Abhishek smashed a six off the first ball of the second over to signal his intent for the evening. He followed it up with another maximum off Matthew Short to race to 18 off 8. Anshul Kamboj was given the same treatment, with back to back boundaries to end the fourth over.

It was Short's third over that Sharma decided to unleash hell. He struck the spinner for three consecutive boundaries, before smashing two towering sixes to smash his second half-century of the season.

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Fastest for SRH, joint fastest in IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma's 15-ball effort is the fastest by a batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history. The left-hander smashes his own record, having scoring a 16-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the same venue in 2024.