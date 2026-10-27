Abhishek Sharma Creates History, Breaks Virat Kohli’s T20 Century Record After 35-Ball Hundred

Abhishek overtakes Virat Kohli for most T20 centuries by an Indian | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the history books with a sensational century in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I on Tuesday. The left-hander struck 113 off just 38 balls, reaching the milestone in a mere 35 balls. It was Abhishek's 3rd T20I century and the joint second fastest for India in T20Is.

Abhishek breaks Kohli's record

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The Indian opener has now moved ahead of former captain Virat Kohli on the list of Indian batters with the most T20 centuries, adding another milestone to his growing reputation in the shortest format. The Wellington show was his 11th century in the format, surpassing Kohli, who had 10 T20 hundreds.

Abhishek is now behind Chris Gayle and Babar Azam in the list of players with the most hundreds in T20 cricket. It is a remarkable record given that Sharma only made his T20I debut in 2024.

Abhishek has struck two centuries for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and has four for India in his career so far. Virat's 10 includes 9 for RCB in the IPL, with his solitary century in T20Is coming against Afghanistan in 2022.