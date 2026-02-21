'Abhishek Ki Jo Chinta Kar Rahe...': Suryakumar Yadav Fires Warning Shot Ahead Of IND VS SA T20 WC26 Match

Abhishek Sharma | ANI

Abhishek Sharma is yet to score a run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian opener has registered a hat-trick of ducks in the tournament prompting questions whether he could be dropped for the Super 8 games. India captain Suryakumar Yadav however isn't concerned, backing Sharma to make it count in the Super 8 games.

"Abhishek Sharma ki form ki jo chinta kar rahe hai, unki chinta mai kar raha hu. (I am worried for those who are worried about Abhishek Sharma's form). He covered for us all year, now it's our turn," Suryakumar Yadav said in his press conference.

Surya's comments come as Abhishek came into the tournament as the World No.1 batter. He starred in the home series wins over South Africa and New Zealand, while also playing a player of the tournament role in the Asia Cup 2025.

"But I think about those teams who are going to play against him. That he has not yet scored a run. You know the rest of the answers. When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. It happens, it's a team sport, it keeps going on," he added.

Abhishek has had a tumultuous T20 World Cup campaign so far. The left-hander was dismissed for a first ball duck against USA, a game he played with illness. Sharma was subsequently admitted to a hospital and missed the game against Namibia in Delhi. Despite the recover, he succumbed to Salman Agha against Pakistan and Aryan Dutt against Netherlands, again without scoring any runs.

The same sentiment was echoed by bowling coach Morne Morkel in his press conference as well.

"No discussions about Abhishek Sharma. We're sure he's going to deliver. He is in the nets working hard, he will come good," Morkel said in a pre-match press conference on Friday.