'Abhishek Khatam Hai Ab': Fans Slam SRH Opener After Low Score Against RCB In IPL 2026 Opener As Poor Form Continues | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma's poor run of form continued on Saturday in his first game as vice-captain for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sharma smashed the first six of the IPL 2026 but that was the only highlight of his innings as he was dismissed for 7 runs by Jacob Duffy. Sharma, who is the World No.1 in T20Is, has endured poor form since the T20 World Cup, with fans turning on the left-hander online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sunrisers Hyderabad were put into bat by RCB captain Rajat Patidar who won the toss. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head strode out hoping to provide the Men in Orange a strong start. Abhishek signalled his intentions in the very first over, smashing a six over deep point off the fourth ball he faced.

However, Abhishek was uncomfortable at the crease as he faced off against both Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Facing Duffy in the third over, Sharma tried to pull a short ball, only to top edge it with Jitesh Sharma taking a simple catch.