'Filling The Shoes Of Hazlewood': Jacob Duffy Makes Dream Debut, RCB Star Picks 3/22 In IPL 2026 Opener | VIDEO

RCB's new signing Jacob Duffy made instant impact in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener on Saturday. Bowling with the new ball at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Duffy had the SRH batters on a leash in an impressive fast bowling display. The Kiwi pacer made merry in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, picking up 3/22 in his four overs.

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In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, RCB handed a debut to Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy. The New Zealand fast bowler had a breakthrough 2025, finishing as the leading wicket-taker across formats in international cricket. Purchased for ₹2 Crore.

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Duffy bowled classic test match lines and had the Sunrisers star batters struggling for runs. He conceded a six to Abhishek Sharma but proceeded to bounce him out in his second over. In the same over, he had Travis Head caught at square leg.

He then added the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was also dismissed of a short ball. Overall, Duffy bowled his four overs on the trot, finishing with figures of 3/22. RCB later subbed him out with Devdutt Padikkal coming in as a replacement.