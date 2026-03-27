'Abey Teri, Blonde?': Rinku Singh Hilariously Mocks Tilak Varma's New Hair Colour Ahead Of MI VS KKR IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO

Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh has poked fun at Tilak Varma ahead of their clash in the IPL 2026 on Sunday. Tilak has adopted a new hairstyle with a blonde platinum shade, much to the surprise of Rinku. With the likes of teammates Umran Malik and others present, the cameras turned to Rinku, who asked Tilak what colour was his hair.

Tilak responded saying it was blonde, before clarifying it was platinum blonde. Singh who was batting in the nets, hilariously reacted, saying 'Abey teri, blonde?' sparking laughter among teammates. The video of the interaction has since gone viral.

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Tilak was quick to hit back at the KKR star, saying "Tumko samajh me nahi aata ye sab [ You wouldn't understand these things]."

Rinku and Tilak were both part of India's side that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 earlier in March. Tilak featured in all matches while Rinku did feature only for a few, before making way for Sanju Samson.

Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed Rinku Singh as the vice-captain of the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Rinku has spent his entire IPL career with the Knight Riders and has forced his way into the Indian side on his exploits. The left-hander led one of the teams in the KKR practice matches, and will serve as deputy to Ajinkya Rahane.