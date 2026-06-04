'Abey Kitna Time...': Shreyas Iyer Hilariously Lies Down On The Field After DRS Review Takes Time During T20 Mumbai League Match | VIDEO

A video of Shreyas Iyer has gone viral on social media where he can be seen nonchalantly lying down on the field during the T20 Mumbai League game. Shreyas, who captains SoBo Mumbai Falcons, lay down on the ground after a long delay in a DRS review. Growing impatient with the hold-up, Iyer decided to entertain himself in his own unique way.

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In a video that has since spread across social media platforms, Iyer can be seen casually lying flat on the ground while waiting for the review decision. The unusual sight left fans amused as the match came to a temporary standstill.

The Mumbai batter was also heard expressing his frustration at the delay, saying, "Abey kitna time lagate hai" (How much time are they taking?) before getting up and joining his teammates. It was an unusual sight to have a player of Shreyas' stature just casually lie down in the middle of the contest.

Iyer, who is leading SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League, has been one of the tournament's marquee attractions. His on-field gesture added another memorable moment to the competition and showcased the lighter side of the Indian cricketer.

While Shreyas did make a point, it hasn't been the best of starts for his franchise in the league. SoBo Falcons are at the bottom of the table due to their damaging margin of defeat and will aim to bounce back.