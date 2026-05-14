'Ab Toh Har Shot Lagega': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Stump Mic Moment During Epic Century In Raipur Goes Viral | VIDEO

Virat Kohli made a return to form with a stunning century in the win over KKR in Raipur on Wednesday. He was at his vintage best, helping the defending champions seal their spot in the playoffs. In one of the viral moments from the game, Kohli can be seeing practicing a scoop shot, hilariously caught on stump mic saying 'Ab toh har shot lagega' given he wasn't in India colours.

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'India ke liye thodi na khelna hai'

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen practicing a scoop shot while at the crease. He then turns around and was seemingly speaking to an opposition player. In the stump mic, Kohli was heard saying, "Ab to India ke liye thodi na khelna h, ab to har shot lagega [I don't have to play for India, can play every shot]."

Kohli has made a name for himself over the years choosing technique over trickery, playing orthodox shots. Seldom has the former India captain opted to play unconventional strokes, and the sight of him considering a scoop shot is alien to several of his fans.

Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests, featuring only in ODIs. His comment highlighted a further thing - Virat put more price on his wicket while playing for India than RCB.

Kohli slams 9th IPL ton

Virat Kohli produced a sensational comeback during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders by smashing his first century of the IPL 2026 season after entering the game with two consecutive ducks. The star batter completed the landmark knock in Raipur off just 58 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes.

The innings also came in his record 279th IPL appearance, where he became the most-capped player in the history of the tournament, overtaking MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.