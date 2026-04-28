Virat Kohli's Playful Antics While Standing At Slips Goes Viral During DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match; Video

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During the high-voltage Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Virat Kohli once again grabbed attention, not just with the bat, but with his lively presence in the field.

Fielding at the slip cordon, Kohli’s animated reactions, gestures, and constant chatter with teammates quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the match.

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At several points in the game, Kohli’s expressive body language and humorous exchanges with teammates added a lighter tone to an otherwise intense contest. Fans in the stands and viewers online shared clips of his antics, which soon went viral across social media platforms, highlighting his trademark passion and intensity.

Known throughout his career for his aggressive and emotional approach on the field, Kohli’s slip cordon presence once again showcased why he remains one of the most compelling personalities in modern cricket. Even in a defensive role, his involvement elevated the atmosphere, keeping the RCB unit motivated during crucial phases of the match.

The DC vs RCB encounter already had plenty of drama, but Kohli’s animated fielding ensured that the spotlight frequently shifted to him, adding entertainment value beyond the scoreboard.