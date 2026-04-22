'Ab Ghar Jaane De': MS Dhoni Hilariously Asks IPL Cameraman To Stop Shooting Reels During Training Ahead Of MI VS CSK Clash |VIDEO

MS Dhoni was at his hilarious best during training ahead of the MI vs CSK game at the Wankhede Stadium. The focus remains on MS Dhoni who is nearing his first appearance in IPL 2026 this week. With reels and videos from the training going viral, Dhoni took a hilarious jibe at the IPL cameraman, who was following him as the CSK legend exited the nets.

"Bhai, chhod de ab. Bhar gaya pura reel bhar gaya, ekdum. Ab ghar jaane de" (Bro, leave it be now. The reel is completely full, totally. Now let me go home)," Dhoni can be heard saying in the video.

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a game for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. He has been ruled out of the first six games due to a hamstring injury. However, he is likely to make a comeback in the high-intensity Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 23).

Deepak Chahar touches Dhoni's feet

Former teammates MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar shared a heartfelt moment during training at Wankhede before facing off in the MI vs CSK clash. Chahar, who played under Dhoni at CSK before joining MI, came up to meet his former captain. Dhoni quickly pointed that Deepak bought the camera along, before the pacer proceeded to touch the former Indian captain's feet.