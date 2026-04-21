IPL 2026: Will Jacks Joins Mumbai Indians, Trains At Wankhede Ahead Of Crucial CSK Clash | VIDEO

Mumbai, April 21: England all-rounder Will Jacks has joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the high-intensity match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 23). The English all-rounder was spotted practising with the team at the same venue. A video has surfaced on social media showing Will Jacks leaving for the stadium for the practise session ahead of the crucial game.

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Will Jacks' arrival has come just in time as Mumbai Indians is preparing for the key game in the IPL 2026 season on April 23. Jacks will definitely add strength to both bowling and batting as he is known for his aggressive hitting in the middle order and can also be useful with his spin bowling capabilities.

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Mumbai already have spin options like Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner, but Will Jacks gives the team more flexibility. The 27-year-old can bat in different positions. He has also opened in the past which could help Mumbai Indians of they want to try a new partner for Quinton de Kock.

Jacks had an impressive run in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where he received several Player of The Match Awards. England also reached the semi-final but lost to India and their campaign at the T20 World Cup ended.