Aayush Zimare's All-Round Heroics (52 Runs & 2 Wickets) Steer Young Friends To 5-Wicket Win In Salar Jung T20 Quarter-Final | Representational Image

Mumbai: All-rounder Aayush Zimare's excellent performance (2 wickets for 22 runs and (31-balls 52 runs) steered Young Friends Cricket Club to a 5-wicket win against Mumbai Police Gymkhana in the quarter-final match of the 76th Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by Islam Gymkhana and played at the Islam Gymkhana on Sunday.

Batting first the Mumbai Police team scored 123 all out in 19.4 overs. Harsh Salunkhe 28 and Rohit Pol 21 were the ones who managed to come up with notable knocks with the other policemen falling prey to Aayush Zimare who claimed 2 for 22 and Hashim Sayed who bagged 2 for 28.

Later, Aayush Zimare with a whirlwind knock of 52 from 32 balls which comprised four boundaries and one sixer and Sahil Jadhav with 42 runs helped Young Friends total 127 for five in 16.2 overs and secure the win.

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Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana 123 all out, 19.4 overs (Harsh Salunkhe 28, Rohit Pol 21; Aayush Zimare 2 for 22, Hashim Sayed 2 for 28) lost to Young Friends Cricket Club 127 for 5, 16.2 overs (Aayush Zimare 52 (32-balls, 8x4, 1x6), Sahil Jadhav 42; Nisar Shaikh 2 for 28).

Result: Young Friends CC won by 5 wickets.