 Aaryavir Sehwag Mimics Idol Virat Kohli’s Iconic Celebration After Fifty Vs Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final | VIDEO
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Aaryavir Sehwag Mimics Idol Virat Kohli’s Iconic Celebration After Fifty Vs Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final | VIDEO

Aaryavir Sehwag scored his fourth 50-plus score in the competition and celebrated by mimicking Virat Kohli’s famous ‘bat does the talking’ gesture. The celebration reminded fans of Kohli’s iconic moment after his century against Australia in Perth in 2018. Sehwag has previously named Kohli as his idol, making the celebration even more special.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Aaryavir Sehwag Mimics Idol Virat Kohli’s Iconic Celebration After Fifty Vs Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final | VIDEO
Aaryavir Sehwag Mimics Idol Virat Kohli’s Iconic Celebration |

Aaryavir Sehwag continued his fine form in the competition with another half-century. The Indian opener scored his fourth 50-plus score of the tournament. But it was his celebration that caught everyone's attention.

Aaryavir Sehwag Recreates Virat Kohli’s Celebration

Sehwag reached the milestone against Rizwanullah with a glance towards fine leg for a single. He then celebrated with the ‘bat does the talking’ gesture, reminding fans of Virat Kohli. The celebration was similar to the one often seen from the former India captain. Kohli did the famous celebration after scoring a century against Australia in Perth in December 2018.

Sehwag has previously named Kohli as his idol. The youngster's celebration showed the influence the Indian batting star has had on him. While he looks up to Kohli, Sehwag is slowly making a name for himself with consistent performances.

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Aaryavir initially took his time as he came to terms with the pitch and conditions on offer. He was given a rude shock after an inswinging delivery hit him on his forearm. The physios rushed onto the scene and bandaged his hand but he continued to bat on.

That injury seemed to have shifted a gear as Sehwag took the bowlers in style. Aaryavir drove with conviction, often taking his bottom hand off due to his injury. He struck 8 boundaries as he reached his milestone.

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