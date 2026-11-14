'Sehwag Genes': Aaryavir Battles Through Pain After Blow To The Arm, Smashes Half-Century In IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final

Aaryavir Battles Through Pain |

Aaryavir Sehwag showcased his grit and temperament in the IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final on Saturday. Chasing a daunting 338 to win, Sehwag struck a sensational half-century to keep India in the hunt. The highlight of the young opener's knock was that he batted through pain after an injury scare early in his innings.

Sehwag battles injury, slams fifty

Aaryavir initially took his time as he came to terms with the pitch and conditions on offer. He was given a rude shock after an inswinging delivery hit him on his forearm. The physios rushed onto the scene and bandaged his hand but he continued to bat on.

That injury seemed to have shifted a gear as Sehwag took the bowlers in style. Aaryavir drove with conviction, often taking his bottom hand off due to his injury. He struck 8 boundaries as he reached his milestone.

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Sehwag becomes leading run getter

Sehwag has been in blistering form in the U19 Asia Cup 2026. The young opener made it his third successive 50+ score and is now the highest run getter in this tournament.