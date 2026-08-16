'Aapko Uniform Me...': Harsha Bhogle Pokes Fun At DSP Mohammed Siraj Over Viral Police Uniform Photos | VIDEO

A light-hearted exchange between Harsha Bhogle and Mohammed Siraj caught attention after the first day’s play in the India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle. Siraj bumped into the veteran commentator, who quickly brought up the fast bowler’s viral photos in a Telangana Police uniform. Siraj, who serves as a DSP, smiled and played down the attention, saying it was just one photo from a chat that had gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The conversation seems to have taken place in the hotel where the Indian team was staying. Harsha Bhogle was standing as the team passed with Siraj coming to greet the commentator. Both Siraj and Harsha hail from Hyderabad, with Bhogle instantly slipping into the local Hyderabad dialect with the fast bowler.

"Aapko aajkal uniform me hi dekha main [Lately, I've seen you only in uniform]" Bhogle was quick to remind Siraj.

The fast bowler sheepishly responded, "Ek hi baar dekha [It was only time]".

Read Also Viral Video Shows Mohammed Siraj Cutting Sarfaraz Khan's Hair Ahead Of IND Vs SL Tests

Siraj’s appointment as a DSP had recently drawn attention after photos of him in his police uniform went viral on social media. The fast bowler has continued to balance his cricketing commitments with his role in the Telangana Police.

The brief exchange between the two Hyderabad natives offered a glimpse of the lighter side of the Indian team’s time in Sri Lanka. Bhogle’s playful question and Siraj’s shy response quickly became the highlight of their interaction after the day’s play.