Viral Video Shows Mohammed Siraj Cutting Sarfaraz Khan's Hair Ahead Of IND Vs SL Tests

Mohammed Siraj gave Sarfaraz Khan a special haircut on his return to the Indian team ahead of the IND vs SL Test series. Indian stars Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan all got fresh trims from a local hairstylist during their off day in Colombo.

In a shared by him on social media, Mohammed Siraj can be seen holding a terrified Sarfaraz Khan while setting the trimmer. Siraj did trim the sides before the hairstylist took over and finished the job.

Alongside Sarfaraz, Indian team captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also got fresh trims. The trio also posed with the hair stylist and gave him feedback which he shared in the same video.

The Indian team travelled to Galle on Tuesday with the first match of the two Test series set to kick off on August 15. The Men in Blue played a three-day practice game at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo to get accustomed to the pitches in Sri Lanka.