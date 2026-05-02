'Aapko Helmet Pehna Denge': Priyansh Arya, Preity Zinta Video Call Elderly Fan Hit By Six; Invite Him To Dharamshala Game | VIDEO

Priyansh Arya, Preity Zinta Video Call Elderly Fan Hit By Six | X

Dharamsala, May 2: In a warm gesture, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and opener Priyansh Arya had a video call with the elderly fan injured during the PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals match. They also invited him to the upcoming match of the Punjab Kings at the Dharamsala. The video of their interaction with the fan has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows the elderly fan on the other side of the phone with band aid on his face after a towering six from Priyansh Arya hit him on the face while he was spectating the PBKS vs RR clash in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

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The fan was bleeding profusely after the ball hit him straight on his face. The other fans present in the stands rushed towards him to help him. The fans helped him clean the blood running down the stream. There are reports that old fan was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is now stable and has reportedly been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

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Priyansh and Preity Zinta talked to the fan identified as Krishanchand and inquired him about his health and the injury he sustained during the match. Priyansh Arya said that he was tense after watching the video in which he was seen bleeding profusely.

Preity Zinta also said, "Mujhe bhi thodi tension ho rahi thi." Krichanchand replied, "Aapki duaon se bach gaya hu ji." Priyansh immediately replied, "Dua aapki hamare saath hai uncle. Dharamsala aao match dekhne, warna mai Chandigarh aaunga toh aapse milne aunga pakka."

Preity then jokingly added, "Iss baar aapko helmet pehnayenge, agar koi ball aaye toh aap safe and secure rahe." The fan said that his eyes were safe as the ball hit on the bone above the eye.