'Aap Undertaker Ki Tarah...': Suryakumar Yadav Sweats It Out In The Nets After Losing His Spot To Shreyas Iyer In T20Is; Netizens REACT | VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav Sweats It Out In The Nets After Losing His Spot To Shreyas Iyer In T20Is; Netizens REACT | X

Mumbai, August 20: India's T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a post on social media, while sweating it out in the nets. SKY shared a video while batting in the nets after being dropped from the Indian Cricket Team. Recently, Shreyas Iyer replaced Surya as the Indian T20I captain. The development came just days after Suryakumar led the team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

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Suryakumar Yadav shared the video on his official social media account with the caption, "Make the practice harder than the match. If you put maximum pressure on yourself in the nets, staying calm in the game becomes second nature. Embrace the tough situations! #Preparation #StayPresent."

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The internet users were quick to react to the post and claimed that this is the end of the road for the former Team India captain in international cricket and he should accept it. This reaction from the fans came in light of his poor form in the last few games, including the T20 World Cup.

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An internet user asked him to disappear for a few days just like WWE superstar The Undertaker. The fan said, "@surya_14kumar abhi aap undertaker ki tarah kuch dino ke liye gayab ho jao.. we want to see you in the India jersey soon and even better version than that of ‘22 . All the best, rooting for you!"

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Another user commented, "GHEE khatam bhau." Several supporters also urged him to make his comeback to the Indian team. However, it will be interesting to see if Suryakumar would make his comeback to the squad. The batter's latest post has given fans hope that he will return stronger and fight his way back into the Indian T20I team.