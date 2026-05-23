'Aap Football Ko Itna Aage...': Ram Charan Mistakes Jasprit Bumrah For A Football Player During 'Peddi' Event | VIDEO

Actor Ram Charan has come under spotlight after mistaking Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a football player during a promotional event for his upcoming movie Peddi. When asked to describe Bumrah at the event, Charan said that he was his favourite footballer and hailed his work in promoting the game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ram Charan's Bumrah gaffe

Ram Charan was at a promotional event for his upcoming sports drama Peddi. The event was attended by several celebrities including the likes of AR Rahman, Janhavi Kapoor and Divyendu. During the event, the RRR superstar was asked to describe famous cricketers in one word.

While Charan got things right with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, he missed his mark with Jasprit Bumrah.

"Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and aap football ko itne aage badha rahe ho, love your sir," Charan said on the dais.

Clips of the interaction quickly spread across social media platforms. Fans reacted with amusement and flooded the comments section with jokes and memes. The playful exchange added another viral moment to the Peddi promotions and grabbed attention from both cricket and cinema fans.

Peddi is Ram Charan's upcoming Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports drama has generated significant buzz and features Charan in a rugged, village-based role. The film's promotions have already drawn strong attention among fans.