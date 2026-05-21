 'You Want To Take A Photo?': Jasprit Bumrah's Wholesome Remark Goes Viral After KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video
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'You Want To Take A Photo?': Jasprit Bumrah's Wholesome Remark Goes Viral After KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah impressed fans with his humility after Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. During a post-match interaction with Dwayne Bravo, Matheesha Pathirana and Lasith Malinga, Bumrah jokingly reacted to a photo request by saying, “You want to take a photo with me? Oh my God, I’ll have to frame this one,” leaving everyone smiling.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
'You Want To Take A Photo?': Jasprit Bumrah's Wholesome Remark Goes Viral After KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video
Mumbai Indians/X

Jasprit Bumrah once again showed his humble and grounded personality after Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, leaving fans smiling with a heartwarming post-match interaction.

Following the high-voltage encounter between KKR and Mumbai Indians, Bumrah was seen meeting several cricket stars, including KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo, KKR pacer Matheesha Pathirana and MI bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

During the interaction, the group reportedly requested a photograph with Bumrah, leading to a hilarious and wholesome response from the Indian pace spearhead. Smiling in disbelief, Bumrah jokingly said, “You want to take a photo with me? Oh my God, I’ll have to frame this one.”

The light-hearted moment instantly caught attention on social media, with fans praising Bumrah for remaining modest despite being regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in modern cricket.

The interaction also carried special significance considering the legendary names involved. Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga are widely considered two of the greatest T20 bowlers of all time, while young Matheesha Pathirana is often compared to Malinga because of his slingy bowling action. Bumrah sharing such a candid and respectful exchange with them delighted cricket lovers online.

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