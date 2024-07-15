'Aam Aadmi Splurging ₹18 Lakh On Tickets': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Trolled By Netizens Over Wimbledon Visit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bigwig Raghav Chadha is facing significant backlash from netizens and opposition leaders in India following his attendance at the Wimbledon 2024 men's final on Sunday.

Chadha attended the highly anticipated match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic alongside his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra.

The couple was seen in the VIP box, where ticket prices can range from an astonishing ₹18 lakh to ₹25 lakh, highlighting the event's exclusivity and prestige.

Criticism Amid Political Turmoil

Chadha's appearance at Wimbledon drew ire from various quarters, especially given the current political climate in India. Critics questioned the timing of his visit, noting that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is currently in jail in Delhi.

The juxtaposition of Chadha's luxurious outing against the backdrop of his party's internal struggles did not sit well with many, prompting a wave of criticism on social media and from opposition leaders.

Social Media Spotlight

Adding to the controversy, Parineeti Chopra shared glimpses of their experience on her Instagram account, showing the couple's prime seating arrangement as they watched the match. This further fuelled the debate, as followers commented on the perceived insensitivity of flaunting such an extravagant outing during a tumultuous period for their political party.

Alcaraz's Historic Win

Despite the surrounding controversy, the match itself was historic. Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic with a stunning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 victory, securing his second consecutive Wimbledon title and making headlines worldwide.

Academic Engagement

Interestingly, just a day before the Wimbledon final, Chadha attended an event at Cambridge University. He participated in the ‘Cambridge India Conference 2024,’ where he discussed India's political landscape, the rise of AAP, and his personal political journey. "Interacted with the bright minds at the ‘Cambridge India Conference 2024’, hosted by @Cambridge_Uni, where I spoke about India's political landscape, political startup that is AAP, my political journey and more," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted on July 14.

Broader Implications

Chadha's Wimbledon visit has opened up discussions on the responsibilities and public perceptions of political figures, especially during times of party crises. As debates continue, this incident serves as a reminder of the scrutiny public figures face and the impact of their actions on their party's image.