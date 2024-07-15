In Pics: Dashing Raghav Chadha & His Beautiful Wife Parineeti Chopra Grace Wimbledon Men's Final

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 15, 2024

Raghav Chadha and his actress wife Parineeti Chopra click for a picture before the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final begins

Raghav looks dashing in suit while Parineeti Chopra wore a white overcoat with minimal black strips as couple clicked a picture at the entrance of the Centre Court

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha in all smiles as they clicked a selfie together in the stands of the Wimbledon Centre Court

Another selfie of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra with latter holding a bowl of strawberries and cream

Parineeti Chopra enjoying a bowl of strawberries while Wimbledon Men's Final happening in the background

Parineeti Chopra clicked a video of Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his Wimbledon win

Carlos Alcaraz defend his Wimbledon title by defeating Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in straight sets

Credits: Twitter