In Pics: Dashing Raghav Chadha & His Beautiful Wife Parineeti Chopra Grace Wimbledon Men's Final

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 15, 2024
Raghav Chadha and his actress wife Parineeti Chopra click for a picture before the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final begins
Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Raghav looks dashing in suit while Parineeti Chopra wore a white overcoat with minimal black strips as couple clicked a picture at the entrance of the Centre Court
Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha in all smiles as they clicked a selfie together in the stands of the Wimbledon Centre Court
Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Another selfie of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra with latter holding a bowl of strawberries and cream
Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra enjoying a bowl of strawberries while Wimbledon Men's Final happening in the background
Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra clicked a video of Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his Wimbledon win
Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Carlos Alcaraz defend his Wimbledon title by defeating Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in straight sets
Credits: Twitter