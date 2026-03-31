'Aaj Rajbhog Mithai Khaake...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hilariously Credits 'Mithai' After Fastest Fifty Against CSK In Viral Video

Boy wonder Vaibhav Suryavanshi got his IPL 2026 to a perfect start in Rajasthan Royals' win over Chennai Super Kings on Monday. The 15-year-old smashed the fastest half-century of the tournament so far, getting the milestone in 15 balls. Riding on Suryavanshi's heroics, RR overhauled the target inside 13 overs to seal an 8-wicket win.

The teenager after the game was lauded by his teammates on the bus back to the hotel. Suryavanshi cheekily replied that he had a 'mithai' before the game, contributing to his exploits.

"Aaj rajbhog mithai khaake gaya tha [I had a sweet before the game]," Suryavanshi told Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajbhog is a rich and luxurious Indian mithai that is especially popular in regions like Bengal and Odisha. It is similar to rasgulla but larger in size and more indulgent, made from soft chhena (fresh paneer) balls that are stuffed with a mixture of dry fruits, saffron, and sometimes cardamom.

On a difficult wicket where Chennai Super Kings slipped to 62/6, Suryavanshi out batted them in a brutal hitting display at the Royals' adopted home ground in Guwahati. He scored his second half-century of his nascent IPL career, showcasing skill well beyond his age.

Chasing a modest 128, Suryavanshi's early fireworks ensured that there were no hiccups as Royals sealed a dominant victory. He put on a 75-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, scoring 52 off those in 17 balls.

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Suryavanshi's effort is the fastest half-century of the current IPL season. Earlier in the season, Devdutt Padikkal smashed a 21-ball half-century, which now pales in comparison to Vaibhav's pyrotechnics.