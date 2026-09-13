'A Win Is A Win': Joanna Wietrzyk Keeps Racing Despite Pooping During HYROX Beijing; Takes Dig At Athletes Over 'Slippery' Complaints | VIDEO

Joanna Wietrzyk Keeps Racing Despite Pooping During HYROX Beijing | X

In a bizarre incident, an Australian athlete at HYROX Beijing suffered sudden faecal incontinence mid-race due to intense physical stress, however, she still pushed through and finished strong on Saturday (September 12). The other athletes complaint of the track turning slippery after the incident, however, the Australian athlete did not give a damn and shared a post taking a dig at the other competitors.

Takes Dig

The competitor has been identified as Joanna Wiertzyk and has since posted "Go hard or go home they say... a win is a win" on her social media account. She also thanked the supported and said she recovered quickly. She further stated, "In all seriousness, thank you for all the support. I'll be back soon."

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Organisers Disinfect

The race organisers reportedly stated that they immediately isolated and disinfected the affected area, also disposing of equipment and waste in line with regulations. After the event, they replaced the carpet and ran a full deep-clean of the venue.

However, the organisers are facing the ire on social media for not stopping her from racing despite the incident came to light and the other athletes faced problems because of her.

Other Athletes Complaint

Other athletes raised the issue and complained that they slipped after the surface was contaminated and their performance was affected due to the faecal matter which was all over the surface.

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Faecal Incontinence

As per the local media, the HYROX race in Beijing underwent cleaning and disinfection after the female athlete experienced faecal incontinence while competing and went on to finish the event.

Videos Viral

Videos posted on Chinese social media on Saturday showed her continuing through multiple exercise stations with faecal matter visible on her legs. However, she continued the race unaffected.

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Hygiene Concerns

Race organisers subsequently closed off parts of the course, removed affected equipment and sanitised the area. The incident prompted online concerns about hygiene and possible health risks to other participants as well as criticism over the decision to let her continue.