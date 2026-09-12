18-Year-Old Wushu Athlete Divyanshi Threatens Suicide After Asian Games 2026 Snub

Divyanshi Threatens Suicide After Asian Games 2026 Snub | madanmohansoni/X

Eighteen-year-old Indian wushu athlete Divyanshi has threatened to take her own life after being dropped from India’s Asian Games 2026 squad at the last minute. The teenager was removed from the women’s 60kg Sanda category shortly before the Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for Japan.

In a nearly nine-minute video posted on Friday, September 11, Divyanshi alleged that she had been subjected to months of mental harassment and said she no longer saw a point in living. She was replaced by Roshibina Devi, the 2022 Asian Games silver medallist whom Divyanshi had defeated during the selection trials.

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The Wushu Federation has maintained that Divyanshi was excluded from the squad after a medical examination detected an ACL injury and found her unfit to compete. The federation has also claimed that the youngster was not training properly in the lead-up to the Asian Games.

However, Divyanshi’s coach Ashok Gautam has disputed the federation’s version, saying the injury was not serious enough to prevent her from competing. According to the India Today reports, Gautam claimed that doctors had repeatedly cleared Divyanshi to participate with taping and described the injury as a routine sporting setback.

Divyanshi Threatens Suicide After Asian Games 2026 Snub

According to Gautam, Divyanshi had established herself as the top athlete in the 60kg category after winning all five selection trials conducted over the past year. He said Roshibina finished fourth in the final trials and was beaten by Divyanshi in the semi-final. Despite this, Roshibina was subsequently included in the Asian Games squad. Gautam alleged that Roshibina, an Arjuna awardee and an experienced international competitor, had used her influence to secure a place in the team. These allegations, however, have not been independently established.

Gautam also questioned the fitness criteria used to remove Divyanshi, alleging that Roshibina herself had suffered ACL injuries in both legs and a meniscus tear. He further questioned her recent competitive record and claimed she had not won an international or national medal in the past four years. Meanwhile, Divyanshi alleged that she was not properly informed about the decision to remove her name and was not given an opportunity to present her medical reports or explain her condition before the final decision was made.

The controversy escalated further after Divyanshi alleged that she had faced sustained mental harassment at the national camp since June-July. She also claimed that Roshibina deliberately injured her shoulder during a training session in Srinagar, forcing her to miss four or five days of practice. Divyanshi said she had become extremely distressed by the situation and made the alarming remarks about not wanting to live anymore. Her camp is reportedly attempting to approach ministerial authorities to challenge the decision, although with the Indian contingent scheduled to leave for Nagoya in just two days, it remains uncertain whether the squad change can be reversed.