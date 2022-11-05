A strong field of runners for Free Press Journal Trophy

Representational picture

Pune: Fifteen horses will take to the starting gates for the inaugural Free Press Journal Trophy, on the final day of the Pune meeting to be held, at the Poona Racecourse here on Sunday.

Power Of Thor 87 runs from Narendra Lagad's yard and Brazos (48) from MK Jadhav's stable, the nine-year-old are the senior most runners in this longest race (2000m) of the day. The other runners are four and five-year-olds.

“Yes, hopefully, FPJ Trophy should be carried forward to the Mumbai season, which is starting later this month,” said one of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), official while talking to FPJ.

This is for the first time Free Press Journal has been added to the list of trophies in RWITC calendar this year and a strong field of runners gun for this inaugural trophy.

"FPJ is happy to make inroads into the horse racing fraternity and thankful for RWITC to add a trophy in the name," said the FPJ Director Abhishek Karnani.

The Free Press Journal, an English-language daily newspaper is one the oldest newspaper that was established in 1928 by Swaminathan Sadanand, the first editor. First produced to complement a news agency, the Free Press of India, it was a supporter of the Independence movement.

Read Also RWITC: Sunrise fancied for Pune Derby