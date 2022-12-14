'A perfect gift': Netizens delighted after birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav returns to India Test squad

Netizens were left delighted as Kuldeep Yadav was included in the India's squad for the Test series opener against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.
After winning the toss for the first time on this tour, Rahul said India are playing three spinners — Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav — along with two fast bowlers in Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
While India will be opening with Rahul and Shubman Gill, Bangladesh have dropped Mahmudul Hasan Joy to have their opening pair in Zakir and Najmul Hossain Shanto.
India are playing Tests after five months, while Bangladesh are featuring in the format after nearly six months. India need to win their remaining six Tests (or even five victories with a draw) — two in Bangladesh and four against Australia at home in February-March next year — to be in contention for the World Test Championship final to be played at The Oval in June 2023.
Delighted fans took to Twitter to share their reaction.
Here are a few reactions
