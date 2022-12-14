e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'A perfect gift': Netizens delighted after birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav returns to India Test squad

'A perfect gift': Netizens delighted after birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav returns to India Test squad

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav turned 28 on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Netizens were left delighted as Kuldeep Yadav was included in the India's squad for the Test series opener against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning the toss for the first time on this tour, Rahul said India are playing three spinners — Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav — along with two fast bowlers in Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

While India will be opening with Rahul and Shubman Gill, Bangladesh have dropped Mahmudul Hasan Joy to have their opening pair in Zakir and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India are playing Tests after five months, while Bangladesh are featuring in the format after nearly six months. India need to win their remaining six Tests (or even five victories with a draw) — two in Bangladesh and four against Australia at home in February-March next year — to be in contention for the World Test Championship final to be played at The Oval in June 2023.

Delighted fans took to Twitter to share their reaction.

Here are a few reactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli completely bamboozled by Taijul Islam's delivery, netizens react;...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli completely bamboozled by Taijul Islam's delivery, netizens react;...

'A perfect gift': Netizens delighted after birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav returns to India Test squad

'A perfect gift': Netizens delighted after birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav returns to India Test squad

'Just like MS Dhoni': Fans compare Lionel Messi to India cricket great after Argentine star confirms...

'Just like MS Dhoni': Fans compare Lionel Messi to India cricket great after Argentine star confirms...

Lionel Messi confirms retirement, says FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be his last for Argentina

Lionel Messi confirms retirement, says FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be his last for Argentina

Andrew Flintoff injured in car crash, airlifted to hospital

Andrew Flintoff injured in car crash, airlifted to hospital