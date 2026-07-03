86th-Minute Curse? Kane, Haaland And Lukaku Break African Hearts In FIFA World Cup Round Of 32

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has produced its fair share of drama, but one minute has quietly become the tournament's most dreaded. For three teams, the 86th minute ended up defining their World Cup fate in the cruellest possible way. DR Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast were all knocked out in the Round of 32, with European superstars coming alive in the latter stages to pull off a comeback win.

The trio of Kane, Haaland and Lukaku are among Europe's most prolific goalscorers, but few could have imagined they would all produce decisive 86th-minute winners against African opposition in the same knockout round.

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Kane sets the ball rolling

England looked on course for a shock exit after falling behind early against Congo DR in Atlanta. Thomas Tuchel's men struggled to break down the spirited African side before Harry Kane finally restored parity in the 75th minute.

With extra time looming, the England captain produced another moment of brilliance in the 86th minute, smashing home the winner to complete a dramatic turnaround and book England's place in the Round of 16.

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Haaland, Lukaku follow suit

Erling Haaland then scripted a similar story for Norway. Locked in a tense contest against Ivory Coast, the Manchester City striker rose to the occasion in the 86th minute, scoring the goal that secured Norway's passage into the last 16 while ending the African nation's memorable World Cup run.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku then completed the extraordinary sequence. Facing Morocco in another closely fought Round of 32 encounter, Lukaku found the breakthrough in the 86th minute, helping Belgium edge past the Atlas Lions and ensuring that Morocco's campaign came to a heartbreaking end.