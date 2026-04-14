76th Salar Jung Invitation T20 Tournament 2026: Vinay Kunwar’s Unbeaten 64 Powers Marwari CC Into Semi-Finals

Vinay Kunwar’s unbeaten 64 steers Marwari Cricket Club to a dominant win and semi-final berth in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: Riding on Vinay Kunwar's unbeaten 33-ball 64 runs (2x4, 7x6), Marwari Cricket Club scored a 6-wicket win against Muslim United Sports Club in a quarter-final match of the 76th Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association at the Islam Gymkhana on Monday night.

Marwari CC chase down target comfortably

In reply to Muslim United's total of 182 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs, Marwari CC comfortably overhauled the target, reaching 186 runs for 4 wickets in 18.4 overs and securing a place in the semi-finals.

Key contributions with bat and ball

Besides Kunwar's knock, the others who contributed with the bat were Prasad Pawar 32 not out, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 32, and Shashwat Jagtap 29. Left-arm medium pacer Sagar Udeshi took 2 wickets for 24 runs.

Muslim United post competitive total

Earlier, Yaseen Saudagar 47, Shreeraj Gharat 44, Moin Khan unbeaten 26, Vishant More 22, and Yash Chavan 22 lifted the innings. Left-arm spinner Sagar Mishra claimed 2 for 28.

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Brief scores

Brief scores: Muslim United Sports Club 182 for 5, 20 overs (Yaseen Saudagar 47, Shreeraj Gharat 44, Moin Khan 26*, Vishant More 22, Yash Chavan 22; Sagar Mishra 2 for 38) lost to Marwari Cricket Club 186 for 4, 18.5 overs (Vinay Kunwar 64* (33-balls, 2x4, 7x6), Prasad Pawar 32*, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 32, Shashwat Jagtap 29; Sagar Udeshi 2 for 24).

Result

Result: Marwari Cricket Club won by 6 wickets

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