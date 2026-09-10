7,000 Km For Two Ducks! Saim Ayub’s Journey Ends In Nightmare After Opener Scores Two Ducks In PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test| VIDEO

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Saim Ayub’s Test comeback took him thousands of kilometers from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to Birmingham, but the Pakistan opener endured a frustrating return to the format. After starring for Jamaica Kingsmen in the CPL, Ayub was called up to Pakistan’s squad for the third Test against England at Edgbaston.

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7000km for 2 ducks

Ayub had been in impressive form in the Caribbean, smashing 102 off 58 balls for Jamaica Kingsmen shortly before making his way to England. The century, which included six fours and eight sixes, underlined his attacking ability and came just before his return to Pakistan’s Test setup.

Ayub’s return to Test cricket, however, did not produce the start he would have wanted. He was dismissed for a 10-ball duck in Pakistan’s first innings and failed to score again in the second innings.

The two ducks came just days after his explosive CPL century, creating a striking contrast in his short journey from franchise cricket to the international arena. After travelling thousands of kilometres for his Test comeback, Ayub left Birmingham without a run to his name.

The Birmingham setback also continued an unwanted run for Ayub. He endured a difficult campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup and also registered four ducks during the 2025 Asia Cup. His back-to-back failures in Birmingham have now added to a growing list of low scores across recent international assignments.