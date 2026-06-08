$6,000 For Taylor Swift's Seat? Pop Icon's NBA Playoffs Courtside Chair Sparks Auction Frenzy

A courtside chair used by Taylor Swift is sparking a biding frenzy. Swift, alongside husband and Kansas City Chief star Travis Kelce attended the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. She watched the action from courtside seats, which have now been put up for action.

What started with an opening bid of just $100 has now surged to $6,000, reflecting Swift's immense popularity and the demand for unique collectibles linked to the global music icon.

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The chair was used by Swift while attending Game 3 of the playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks. The item is being auctioned through The Realest, a platform that specializes in sports and entertainment memorabilia.

According to the listing, the chair comes with documentation confirming that Swift occupied the seat during the high-profile playoff encounter. Organizers noted that an authenticator was present at the game to verify its use. Interest in the unusual piece of memorabilia has grown rapidly since the auction opened.

The auction description highlights Swift's cultural influence, referencing her award-winning career and worldwide recognition. It also notes how her appearance at the game underscored the growing crossover between sports and entertainment. In comparison, the chair used by Travis Kelce has a bid worth $525.

Bidding is set to conclude on June 14, with collectors continuing to compete for a chance to own a rare piece of NBA and pop-culture history.