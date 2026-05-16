Swish! Cleveland Cavaliers Fan Wins ₹9.5 Lakh With Unbelievable Half-Court Shot During NBA Game | Video

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A Cleveland Cavaliers fan produced one of the most unforgettable moments of the night during Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons and walked away $10,000 (approx. ₹9.5 lakh) richer in the process.

As the atmosphere inside Rocket Arena reached playoff intensity, the lucky supporter stepped onto the court during a break in the action for a half-court shooting challenge. With thousands of fans watching, the contestant launched a perfect shot from beyond half court that swished through the net, instantly sending the arena into a frenzy.

Players, fans, and arena staff erupted in celebration as the Cavaliers fan celebrated the stunning make. The moment quickly went viral online, with videos of the incredible shot spreading across social media within minutes. The Cavaliers’ crowd, already fired up for the crucial playoff clash, became even louder after witnessing the dramatic jackpot-winning moment.

Half-court shots have long been among basketball’s most thrilling spectacles, but successfully draining one under playoff pressure remains an extremely rare feat. The fan’s remarkable accuracy instantly became one of the standout off-court highlights of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.