56-year-old railway official wins full marathon in Bhopal

Meet Indian Railway Traffic Officer (IRTC) officer Uday Bobhate who has won a marathon at age 56.

Over 1000 runners from different states participated in the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon organized on the theme of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Participants from age group 10-80 enthusiastically took part in the first-ever full marathon event of 42.2 kms.

Bobhate, who works as Chief Operation Manager (General) in Western Railway, has successfully completed around two dozen marathons till date which includes nine Mumbai Marathons and three Pune International Marathons.

"So far I finished total 25 marathons in the different age groups, out of which 17 times clinched the first place (In 6 full marathons and 11 half marathons), second spot in 7 marathons (3 full & 4 half) and got the third position in full marathon" said Bobhate.

‘Yoga and running for the last four decades’

“I am a fitness fanatic, practicing yoga regularly for the last 46 and running regularly for the last 38 years, in between a few interruptions due to injuries,” said Bobhate adding that he wakes up at 4:45 am daily.

“After doing yoga for about one hour including 100 pushups and 100 sit ups and shirshasan, halasan, sarvangasan, etc, I go out for running."

He daily runs about 10 kms (about 300 kms per month) "It's just matter of time management. I am always careful about my work, which is my priority,” said Bobhate.

Mumbai Marathon 2005 (SCMM) was his first full marathon, which he completed in 3:52 hours. Though he prefers taking part in full marathon but believes participating in half marathons helps in speed training.

Bobhate’s first podium finish was in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2011, in which he secured second place in the 45-age category.

The railway official has successfully finished about 20 full marathons till now, out of these, nine Mumbai Marathons and three Pune International Marathons.

His personal best are 3:20:33 hrs in Pune International Marathon in 2019 and 1:31:47 hrs in Airtel Delhi International Half Marathon.

‘My fitness helps me perform well at work’

"Due to fitness, my work efficiency has improved. I can take decisions very quickly. Even when I have to go online for work, I try to keep my schedule of fitness activities. Sometimes, I also run on railway platforms. If there is a will, there is a way. I am glad that many officers/staff are motivated by observing my dedication," he said.