'50% Local Quota In RCB Too?': Netizens Troll IPL Franchise, Congress Govt In Karnataka Over Job Quota Row

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are buzzing with questions about the controversial bill introduced by the ruling Congress government in Karnataka.

The bill, which mandates '100 per cent reservation' for Kannadigas in the private sector operating in the state, has sparked intense debates and concerns among various stakeholders, including the supporters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

This new legislation has not been well-received by the business community. Major business leaders and tech industry tycoons have voiced their opposition, arguing that such a bill could hamper the flexibility and operational efficiency of private enterprises in Karnataka. They fear that this mandate might drive away investment and talent from the state, potentially impacting its economic growth and position as a major tech hub in India.

Impact on RCB

For RCB fans, the big question is whether this bill will affect their beloved team. The IPL franchise, being a private entity operating within Karnataka, might be subject to the new reservation law.

This could influence the team’s hiring practices, including the selection of players and support staff. However, the specifics of how sports franchises will be treated under this law are still unclear.

Public Outcry and Online Backlash

The introduction of the bill has not only led to backlash from the business sector but has also made waves on social media. Netizens have been actively trolling the Congress government, criticizing the bill's potential impact on the state's business environment and questioning its practicality.

Similar Moves in Other States

Karnataka's bill mirrors a similar effort by the Haryana government, which had introduced a bill requiring 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state. This bill faced legal challenges and was ultimately struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 17, 2023. The fate of Karnataka's bill remains uncertain, and its potential legal battles are likely to draw significant attention.