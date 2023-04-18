42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament: Mumbai Raje champs again; India Rush, Stanislaus win

Mumbai: Mumbai Raje, the undisputed kings, continued their dominance as they smoothly cruised past Savio Sports Club coasting to 6-1 win in the Veteran Men’s final of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament and played at the floodlit WCG turf.

Mumbai Raje encountered quite a challenge from Savio SC who fought well in the first session. But, they called the shots in the second period scoring four goals to run out worthy champions. Olympian Gavin Ferreira and international Devinder Kumar both scored two goals each while Enrico Fernandes and Madan Vishwanath struck one apiece to complete Mumbai Raje’s win. Consistent goal-scorer Karl Gomes scored Savio SC’s lone goal.

Earlier, India Rush SC emerged champions defeating Don Bosco HS, Borivali in the Girls’ Under-14 final. Enterprising forward Shazalle Coutinho scored both the goals to seal India Rush win, while Don Bosco pulled one back through Viva Kumar’s efforts.

Later, the Boys’ Under-14 final between arch-rivals St. Stanislaus, Bandra and Don Bosco, Matunga witnessed a humdinger of a contest, which enthralled the large gathering of spectators, who had filled the stands to capacity.

The Bandra schoolboys held their nerves to overcome the Matunga outfit by snatching a 6-4 win via the penalty strokes duel after the match was tied at 3-all.

St. Stanislaus held the upper hand initially and opened up a 3-0 cushion. But the determined Don Bosco lads produced a strong fight in the final minutes and scored three quick goals to draw level and force the penalty strokes duel.

Jordan Desmond scored two goals while Ethan D’Souza struck one for St. Stanislaus in normal time, while Don Bosco fought back with Rishi Jathan, Siddharth Thakur and Aarav Phanse scored one each to restore parity. In the tie-breaker, St. Stanislaus converted three penalty strokes through Jordan, Skye D’Costa and Keegan Bantu, while only Rishi managed to score for Don Bosco, who had to finish as runner-up.

Results (all finals) - Veteran Men: Mumbai Raje White 6 (Gavin Ferreira 2, Devinder Kumar 2, Enrico Fernandes, Madan Vishwanath) beat Savio SC 1 (Karl Gomes).

Girls’ U-14: India Rush SC 2 (Shazalle Coutinho 2) beat Don Bosco, Borivali 1 (Viva Kumar).

Boys’ U-14: St. Stanislaus HS, Bandra 6 (Jordan Desmond 3, Ethan D’Souza, Skye D’Costa, Keegan Bantu) beat Don Bosco, Matunga 4 (Rishi Jathan 2, Siddharth Thakur, Aarav Phanse).